Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $362,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 3,313,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Fastenal has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

