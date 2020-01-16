Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 9.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.52. 32,270,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.96 and a 12 month high of $329.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.