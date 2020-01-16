Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 150 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

