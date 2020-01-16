Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 260 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.80. 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,514. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

