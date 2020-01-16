Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.95. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit