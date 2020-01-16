Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.01

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 43830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
