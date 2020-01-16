Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.77, 1,030,653 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,083,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

