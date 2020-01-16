Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

