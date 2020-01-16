Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Post $0.26 EPS

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BOCH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

