Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 454,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

