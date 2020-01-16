Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 454,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit