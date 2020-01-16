Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
EDAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 1,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,533. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
