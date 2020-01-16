Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

EDAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 1,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,533. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

