Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce $658.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $677.63 million and the lowest is $635.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $929.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 1,140,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

