Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.27. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 82,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

