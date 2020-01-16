Brokerages Anticipate Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) to Post ($0.19) EPS

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PVT remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pivotal Acquisition has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

