Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to report sales of $315.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $319.70 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $262.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 528,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 186.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 414.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in R1 RCM by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,020,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

