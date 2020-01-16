Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report sales of $34.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $36.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $132.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $135.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $162.91 million, with estimates ranging from $159.03 million to $166.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 200,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

