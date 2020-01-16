Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.06 Million

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $590.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.90 million to $592.22 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $554.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,509. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,521,000. Man Group plc raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 271,038 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 255,366 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

