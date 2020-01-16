Brokerages Expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Dana reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 13,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dana by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

