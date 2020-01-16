Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit