Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

