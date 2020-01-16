Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BUSE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 87,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

