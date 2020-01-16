Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. KeyCorp also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 7,813,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

