Brokerages Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. RMR Group reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 172.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

