Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report ($1.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Macquarie lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 218,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

