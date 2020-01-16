Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report ($1.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.
On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Steel.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.
United States Steel stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 218,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Featured Story: What is a stock split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.