Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $228.89

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in ANSYS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.81. The company had a trading volume of 660,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $155.51 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.