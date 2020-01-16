Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $244.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,686 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Credicorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,669,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Credicorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,300,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp has a one year low of $199.83 and a one year high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

