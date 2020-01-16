Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) PT at $15.80

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 41,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,519. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

