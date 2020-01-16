Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) PT at GBX 539.64

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

Several research firms have commented on HTG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hunting stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 360.40 ($4.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.55. The company has a market cap of $607.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit