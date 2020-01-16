Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) PT at GBX 539.64

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

Several research firms have commented on HTG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hunting stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 360.40 ($4.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.55. The company has a market cap of $607.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

