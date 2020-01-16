Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) PT at $77.30

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

IRET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRET opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

