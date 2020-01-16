Brokerages Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTPH opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

