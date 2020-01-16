Brokerages Set Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Target Price at $39.40

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 270,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,661. Triton International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

