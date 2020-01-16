Brokerages Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vericel by 20.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 131.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vericel by 9.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 501,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $737.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

