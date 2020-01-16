Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $24.38

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE VET traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.29. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 270.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

