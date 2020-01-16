Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 208,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,509. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

