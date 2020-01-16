Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Trading 1.2% Higher

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.55, approximately 284,451 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BF/B. UBS Group upped their target price on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.1743 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

About Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

