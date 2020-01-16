Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.74

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

BF.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

