Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 5.3%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 237,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 447,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

