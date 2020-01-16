Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,173 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

