Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTN traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.31. 1,125,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $158.56 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

