Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $211.44. 1,078,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,155. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $156.21 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

