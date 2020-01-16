Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.15. The stock had a trading volume of 818,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,874. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

