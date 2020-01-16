Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 11,758,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.



Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

