Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,071 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,128,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

