Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 4,114,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

