Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,952 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,629,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

