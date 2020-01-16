BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New Price Target at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 391,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 231,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 673,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.