Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of BY stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

