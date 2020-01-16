C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.09.

CHRW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

