Cabot Wellington LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wellington LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 35.8% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after buying an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 4,774,669 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

