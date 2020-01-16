Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

