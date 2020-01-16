Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $13.89.
