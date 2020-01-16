California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 32.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CRC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in California Resources by 1,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

